Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

05 Jun 2019
0

MINISTER MUST EXPLAIN RAIDS

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS MUST BE PROTECTED BY THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT.

By ABC Friends National President, Margaret Reynolds

This morning’s Federal Police raid on the ABC is most disturbing and follows an earlier raid on a NewsCorp journalist’s home in Canberra.

ABC Friends National has called on Communications Minister Paul Fletcher to discuss the circumstances of both interventions in Australian media reporting to clearly demonstrate his government’s commitment to freedom of the press.

Australian journalists and media organisations cannot be intimidated in this way as such interference creates a police state mentality where essential information is not available to the public.

Clearly, there are some people who believe that so-called “security issues “overwhelm the public’s right to know, but open access to government information is a fundamental principle for any democracy.

Australia has always criticised those totalitarian regimes where governments control the information their citizens can access.

ABC Friends will discuss these raids with the Minister for Communications and the ABC Parliamentary Friends Group when the Australian Parliament reopens in July.

The AFP needs to publicise what protocols were put in place to protect the “public interest” in such circumstances.

CLICK HERE TO READ “THE AFGHAN FILES” – THE STORY THAT HAS SPARKED THE RAID

Screen Shot 2019-06-05 at 1.58.10 pm

Recent News

GRESTE CALLS FOR MEDIA FREEDOM LAW
06 Jun 2019
FRIENDS WELCOME NEW MINISTER
31 May 2019
FEAR WORSENS WITHIN THE ABC
24 May 2019
WE MADE THE ABC A CAMPAIGN ISSUE!
21 May 2019
SHORTEN SAYS ABC SHOULD BROADCAST OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA
19 May 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW