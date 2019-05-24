FEAR WORSENS WITHIN THE ABC

ABC Friends National President Margaret Reynolds has been quoted in Channel 9 newspapers today (May 24, 2019), in an article outlining how “very grim” ABC employees are now bracing for program cuts and job losses.

Margaret Reynolds says:

There are a small number of people, mainly in the Murdoch [News Corporation] camp, who think that the sooner we get rid of public broadcasting, the better. But that’s not a widespread view in the community at all.

(National President Margaret Reynolds with two admirers)