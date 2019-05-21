WE MADE THE ABC A CAMPAIGN ISSUE!
We made the ABC a campaign issue – but it sadly ends up a loser
As part of our election strategy, we tried to get a commitment to public broadcasting from both Coalition leaders and the Minister for Communications.
However, as committed optimists, we must look for opportunities to influence the new government and also work constructively with those Parliamentarians who value the ABC and understand the fundamental benefits of public broadcasting in a complex disruptive media environment.
The ABC definitely needs its friends and we worked hard to ensure that public broadcasting was firmly on the political agenda during the election campaign.
Thank you to all those ABCFriends members and supporters who have worked so hard to defend our ABC.
There will be serious challenges ahead, but we now have a national structure and more aware community to continue the fight against privatisation and any undermining of independent public broadcasting.
Margaret Reynolds
National President