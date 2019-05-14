Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

14 May 2019
0

ABC FRIENDS RALLY IN TONY ABBOTT’S SEAT

ABC Friends NSW has held a rally on Sydney’s Manly Beach – in the federal seat of Warringah, which is held by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

2019-05-13_9633_DxO

Mr. Abbott will go down in history as the man who promised “no new cuts to the ABC or SBS,” before gutting public broadcasting with massive cuts, which resulted in a diminution of the ABC, the loss of many loved programs, and hundreds of jobs.
2019-05-13_0025_DxO

ABC Friends were joined by prominent members of the ABC Alumni group and independent candidate Zali Steggall.

2019-05-13_9572_DxO

ABC Alumnist and former NSW Stateline presenter Quentin Dempster also addressed the crowd.

2019-05-13_9988_DxO

(Quentin Dempster)

ABC Friends NSW is asking the electorate to vote for candidates that can be trusted with our ABC’s future this Federal Election.

2019-05-13_9653_DxO

(L-R ABC Alumnist John Highfield, Zali Steggall, Quentin Dempster, Jane Singleton)

 2019-05-13_0041_DxO

(ABC Friends NSW President Ed Davis)

2019-05-13_9550_DxO

