06 May 2019
PARTY LEADERS FORUM – MAY 11, MELBOURNE

Join ABC Friends Victoria, and the ABC Alumni, for a party leaders forum – about the ABC and its future – on Saturday the 11th of May at The Edge theatre at Melbourne’s Federation Square.Senator Richard Di Natale, Senator for Victoria, Leader of the Australian Greens, Australian Greens, Thursday, 2 March 2017. 170090. Credit: Image by Michael Masters. AUSPIC/DPS.

The Greens Leader Senator Richard Di Natale has agreed to speak, and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has promised to come if his campaign schedule allows. There will also be speeches by Kerry O’Brien, Quentin Dempster, and Gael Jennings.

The Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals Leader have both been invited.

The former-ABC trio will talk about how much the ABC is achieving in spite of all the losses of key people and disastrous funding cuts. 

Artist Tim Solly will be at hand to entertain the crowd.

11am – 1pm – Saturday May 11, 2019

Only $5 to reserve your seat.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK

