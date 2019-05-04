Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
04 May 2019
NATIONAL PRESIDENT MEETS BANANAS IN BRISBANE

ABC Friends National President Margaret Reynolds has met friends and supporters of the ABC at the Queensland University of Technology to remind them of the political and financial threats to our national broadcaster.

Neither the Prime Minister nor the Communications Minister have yet publicly repudiated the Federal Liberal Council decision to privatise the ABC (July 2018).

Voters need to know just what plans a Coalition Government has for the national broadcaster because Australians want to vote only for the candidate they trust with “our ABC”!

