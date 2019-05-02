PARTY LEADERS FORUM – MAY 11, MELBOURNE

Join ABC Friends Victoria, and the ABC Alumni, for a party leaders forum – about the ABC and its future – on Saturday the 11th of May at The Edge theatre at Melbourne’s Federation Square.

Labor Leader Bill Shorten, the Greens’ Senator Richard Di Natale have both agreed to attend and will take part in a forum after speeches by Kerry O’Brien, Quentin Dempster, and Gael Jennings.

The Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals Leader. have both been invited.

The former-ABC trio will talk about how much the ABC is achieving in spite of all the losses of key people and disastrous funding cuts.

Artist Tim Solly will be at hand to entertain the crowd.

11am – 1pm – Saturday May 11, 2019

Only $5 to reserve your seat.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK