PROTEST AT MITCH FIFIELD’S OFFICE
The Shadow Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus, showed his support for ABC Friends Victoria, by joining a sizable group for a protest outside the office of the Communications Minister, Mitch Fifield.
Senator Fifield’s office is in Mr. Dreyfus’ federal lower house seat of Isaacs.
ABC Friends has been terribly disappointed with Senator Fifield’s performance as Communications Minister, overseeing major cutbacks rather than filling his role as custodian of Australian public broadcasting.
And we’ve made a new video questioning the Senator’s true commitment.
