Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

28 Apr 2019
0

PROTEST AT MITCH FIFIELD’S OFFICE

The Shadow Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus, showed his support for ABC Friends Victoria, by joining a sizable group for a protest outside the office of the Communications Minister, Mitch Fifield.

Email 143

Senator Fifield’s office is in Mr. Dreyfus’ federal lower house seat of Isaacs.

Email 101

 

ABC Friends has been terribly disappointed with Senator Fifield’s performance as Communications Minister, overseeing major cutbacks rather than filling his role as custodian of Australian public broadcasting.

And we’ve made a new video questioning the Senator’s true commitment.

 

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO OUR ELECTION CAMPAIGN FUND!

 

Email 329 Email 314 Email 284 Email 151

Email 022 Email 004

Recent News

IN OUTBACK AUSTRALIA, THE ABC IS CRUCIAL
28 Apr 2019
QUEENSLAND “HOW TO VOTE” REPORT CARD ON PARTIES
25 Apr 2019
FRIENDS TAKE TO THE STREETS OF VICTORIAN MARGINALS
22 Apr 2019
PM MUST REPUDIATE IPA PLAN TO SELL ABC
17 Apr 2019
FAREWELL FUNCTION FOR PETER CUNDALL
15 Apr 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW