14 Apr 2019
NSW CENTRAL COAST EVENT – MEET JOHN CLEARY

ABC Friends invite you to meet

John Cleary

A former staff representative on the ABC Board, John was the original presenter of the Religion Report on Radio National and presented the Sunday Nights Program on ABC Local Radio. He is the author of an award-winning book on the Salvation Army.

John will be appearing at the Gosford Anglican Church, 3 Mann Street Gosford on Friday 3rd May. The evening will commence at 6.00 pm. 

Tickets: $10 members, $15 non-members preferably pre-paid by Monday 29th April. This price includes a light supper with refreshments. Pre-pay via the Greater Bank: BSB 637-000, Friends of the ABC Central Coast, account number 781348279, or by direct deposit at a Greater Bank branch. If mailing, send a cheque to ‘The Treasurer, P. Preston, P.O Box 4189, East Gosford 2250.’ 

RSVP: by email to ross.mcgowen61@gmail.com SMS: 0400213514, if calling please do so between 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm weekdays.

