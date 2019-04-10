Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

10 Apr 2019
0

ABC FACES BUDGET CRISIS FROM JULY

From The Conversation:

In July, the ABC will start to feel the full impact of a three-year, A$83.8 million indexation freeze on its funding, which was contained in the 2018 budget. So devastating is the size of that cut – and the ones prior to that – that ABC managers are almost completely focused on money, undermining their capacity to be strategic about the future.

CLICK HERE TO HELP US CROWDFUND TO MAKE THE ABC A MAJOR ELECTION ISSUE

In this new article published in The Conversation, RMIT’s Alexandra Wake and the University of Sydney’s Michael Ward outline their take on the coming “dire” situation.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

BLOODIEDSQUARE2

Recent News

POLITICAL PRESSURE ON THE ABC: SEN. TIM STORER
08 Apr 2019
LOG OF CLAIMS – WHAT THE ABC NEEDS
05 Apr 2019
LESS MONEY FOR THE ABC – FRIENDS SLAM BUDGET
02 Apr 2019
POLITICAL INTERFERENCE INQUIRY: RESPONSE
02 Apr 2019
ABC FRIENDS UPDATE – April 2019
25 Mar 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW