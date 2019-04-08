Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
ABC Friends News

08 Apr 2019
0

POLITICAL PRESSURE ON THE ABC: SEN. TIM STORER

South Australian Senator Tim Storer has made a speech in Parliament, outlining the ABC’s importance to Australia, and how political interference against it should stop.

It was a follow-up to the inquiry into political interference at the ABC, which found the government had applied undue pressure on our precious public broadcaster.

In an era of fake news, the ABC stands out like a beacon in Australia’s media landscape. A public opinion survey by the Roy Morgan organisation is but the latest to confirm that the ABC is by far the nation’s most trusted media organisation. For example, the survey found that, while close to half of all Australians—47 per cent, to be precise—distrust social media, just nine percent distrust the ABC. Eighty percent of those polled trust the ABC, telling the Morgan organisation that their trust is driven by its lack of bias and by its impartiality, quality journalism and ethics.

 

