POLITICAL PRESSURE ON THE ABC: SEN. TIM STORER

In an era of fake news, the ABC stands out like a beacon in Australia’s media landscape. A public opinion survey by the Roy Morgan organisation is but the latest to confirm that the ABC is by far the nation’s most trusted media organisation. For example, the survey found that, while close to half of all Australians—47 per cent, to be precise—distrust social media, just nine percent distrust the ABC. Eighty percent of those polled trust the ABC, telling the Morgan organisation that their trust is driven by its lack of bias and by its impartiality, quality journalism and ethics.