ABC Friends News

LESS MONEY FOR THE ABC – FRIENDS SLAM BUDGET
LESS MONEY FOR THE ABC – ABC FRIENDS SLAMS TOKENISTIC BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENT
2 April 2019
ABC Friends National has slammed the tokenistic budget allocation made for the ABC, which is just a fraction of the funds lost under successive coalition governments.
“The Treasurer announced $ 7.1 billion surplus and $158 billion in tax cuts,” said ABC Friends National President Margaret Reynolds.
“What the ABC got was less funding.”
“I suppose that shows where the ABC rates in this Government’s priorities,” she said.
The announcement that $43.7m would continue to be made available for regional and “enhanced news gathering” services over the next three years is not a funding boost and is far less than the $83.7m ripped out of the ABC at this time last year.
Consider the record of the Coalition Government under Prime Ministers Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison over 5 years, resulting in:
-
$254m in cuts in 2014 (despite promises of “no cuts”)
-
$83.7m further cut in the 2018 budget
-
1,000 jobs gone, including many of the most experienced staff
-
Working studios in Brisbane, Hobart, Adelaide and Perth scarcely used by ABC personnel
-
Australia Network crucial TV broadcasts to Asia and the Pacific shut down
-
Radio Australia broadcasts to Asia and the Pacific shut down, with loss of 80 jobs
-
Short wave radio broadcasts shut down, leaving much of remote Australia without a radio service at all. (The ABC’s Charter requires that the ABC service ALL Australians).