Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Promotional Material | My Dashboard
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

21 Mar 2019
0

WE ARE CROWDFUNDING

ABC Friends has launched our pre-election crowdfunding campaign.

Funds raised will be used to promote the ABC’s future as an issue central to the coming Federal Election.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

If we can raise $100,000 speedily, we can ensure ABC Friends are active in the Federal  Election Campaign nationally to ensure that restoration of Our ABC is firmly on the Political Agenda. We are up against an unsympathetic Government, the Murdoch media machine, the Institute of Public Affairs and aggressive ideological commentators.

Already, the ABC has been severely damaged by $254 million cuts with resulting massive job  and programming losses, with endless repeats of British programs instead of more Australian content, with the removal of the Australia Network (our international voice) and with severe pressure on staff and management constantly being asked to do more with less. We want to target all political parties and particularly marginal seat and Senate candidates so as to gain guaranteed support for the ABC under the next Federal Government.

It is encouraging that the new ABC Board Chair (Ita Buttrose) has publicly spoken of her commitment to independence and that she will work to protect the ABC. But she cannot do it alone! Please help us to defend Our ABC and to expose its critics, who do not seem to understand that Australian public broadcasting is fundamental to our democracy. ABC Friends needs to raise funds to ensure the plight of OUR ABC is front and centre during this election campaign. So, we urge you to give what you can NOW to support Our ABC.

Recent News

MARGARET REYNOLDS ON ITA BUTTROSE
08 Mar 2019
FEDERAL ELECTION LAUNCH IN BRISBANE
05 Mar 2019
ITA BUTTROSE APPOINTMENT: UNFORTUNATE CIRCUMSTANCES
01 Mar 2019
FRIENDS PREPARE FOR ELECTION: NATIONAL PRESIDENT
15 Feb 2019
DEMPSTER: “THE ABC IS NOW FIGHTING FOR ITS SURVIVAL”
14 Feb 2019

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW