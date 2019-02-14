DEMPSTER: “THE ABC IS NOW FIGHTING FOR ITS SURVIVAL”
Former ABC broadcaster Quentin Dempster has written a powerful article about the current political situation for the ABC.
Published in John Menadue’s “Pearls and Irritations” blog, Mr. Dempster says the ABC is fighting for its survival.
He writes:
In trying to defend the ABC as an institutional pillar of a fearless free media in Australia’s robust democracy, first, we have to confront paranoia. It comes in the form of constant Murdoch Press complaints that the ABC is biased and a force for “left-wing” ideology. “All the ABC’s presenters are left wing!” columnists and ABC critics have written.
